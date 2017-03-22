Mutharika urges Malawians to conserve water

President Peter Mutharika has urged Malawians to start conserving water in the country to mitigate effects of climate change.

Mutharika made the remarks today in Mangochi during commemoration of this year’s World Water Day.

In his remarks, Mutharika said Malawians must start conserving water by among others harvesting the water during the rainy season.

According to Mutharika, water that can be harvested during the rainy season can be used for various purposes in dry season.

“Our population is growing and there is an increasing demand for water, climate change is affecting rainfall patterns and our water resources are dwindling day by day. We must start harvesting water in the rainy season for use in dry season,” Mutharika said.

The Malawi leader stressed that government will use all possible ways to make sure water is available, preserved and safe so that it is utilized for agricultural production, domestic and industrial use in the country.

“Government will continue ensuring that provision of potable water remains our first priority, with this reason we will continue implementing projects that will provide safe water across the country,” Mutharika said.

Mutharika also hailed some Malawians who have come together to clean Lake Malawi in Mangochi.

“I also heard that some people from Cape Maclear have formed a group to be taking care of the lake like to be waste free and also to make sure the lake has several fish species. We have to take care of the lake. This is our lake. When I say this is our lake, I mean the whole lake,” said Mutharika.

“This lake is one of the greatest treasures of this country. Lake Malawi has some of the most of beautiful shores in Africa. Lake Malawi has various varieties of fish in the world. It is the source of water which we use in homes and offices,” Mutharika said.

Earlier Mutharika commissioned the Mangochi Water Treatment Plant, a facility which will serve over 60 thousand people around the district.

He said his government recognises the importance of water that is why it has embarked on the water project.