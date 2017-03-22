Three lions escape from Kasungu National Park

Three lions have escaped from Kasungu National Park today, authorities have confirmed.

According to the department of wildlife and national Park, the lions are reported to have taken the direction of Njombwa village in the district.

Director for the department Brighton Kumchedwa said they have since sent game rangers to search for the lions.

“We received a report three lions escaped from Kasungu National Park and we have since sent rangers so that they can take back the lions,” said Kumchedwa.

He added that the department is to investigate what caused the lions to escape from the protected area.

“There are several factors that can cause these animals leave the Park, like looking for food or they were endangered by poachers” added Kumchedwa.

Kumchedwa advised the residents from Njombwa to stop walking at night and to refrain from sending children on errands.