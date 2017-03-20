MCP wants National Strategic Plan

In move to achieve the agenda of developing the country, opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has called for the need to have a National Strategic Plan which political parties can use when developing their manifestos.

This follows reports of political party manifestos that do not meet the needs of the citizens of this country.

Commenting on the matter, MCP acting secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said the problem is being contributed by lack of National Strategic Plan that would direct the formulation of manifestos in Malawi.

“As MCP it has been our wish to see the country having a National Strategic Plan that will direct parties to have a manifesto that can develop Malawi,” said Mkaka.

While giving the importance of having a manifesto, a political scientist at Chancellor College which is a constituent college of University of Malawi (UNIMA), Boniface Dulani said manifestos are taken as a tool of attraction and not to be implemented for the betterment of the country.

Political parties in Malawi have been faulted for failing to implement what they promise the nation through their blueprints before elections.

Among such reports include failure by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to trim presidential powers after being voted into power.

Though the country celebrated the approved Access to Information law, the ruling DPP showed reluctance despite having the passing of the bill in its manifesto.

Some stakeholders have also been recommending the Nation Strategic Plan arguing it will help in preventing the stalling of developmental projects with a good example being the delay to open Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) when People’s Party (PP) took over after the death of Bingu Wa Mutharika.

MUST only registered its first genetic students after DPP won the 2014 general elections.