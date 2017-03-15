Revealed: Chitipa United starlet not joining Bullets

Newly promoted Super league side Chitipa United have refuted reports making rounds that their star striker Abel Mwakilama has joined Nyasa Big Bullets.

According to a press statement signed by Chitipa United General Secretary Marshall Mwenechanya, Abel – their top goal scorer last season – is still at the club and he has not joined Bullets. Mwenechanya says the Malawi national football team Under-20 forward has a running contract with Chitipa United.

“He (Abel) is still our player and is still under contract,” reads part of the statement made available to Malawi24.

Mwenechanya added that Bullets have not contacted them requesting for the signature of Mwakilama and the boy is still in Chitipa not in Blantyre.

“The people’s team never contacted either of the concerned parties, these are just speculations, the star (Mwakilama) even participated in today’s training session and yet somebody says the boy is in his camp,” he added.

The Chitipa general secretary added that if Bullets and Moyale Barracks want the signature of Mwakilama they should contact Chitipa but the general secretary was also too quick to say that their star is not for sale.

“It is simple, if Bullets or Moyale wants Mwakilama’s signature let them come and talk to Chitipa United and let them know that the 2016 Simama premier League top goal scorer is not for sale,” said the Chitipa GS.

He further said that news that Mwakilama has joined Bullets is just a game to disturb Chitipa United psychologically.

Speaking to one of the media houses in the Northern part of Malawi, Mwakilama also denied the rumours that he has joined Nyasa Big Bullets.

“It is not true I have not joined Nyasa Big Bullets but they called me to join them am still in Chitipa but I will be travelling to Mzuzu to discuss with Moyale Barracks and chances are high that I might join Moyale Barracks,” said Mwakilama told Malawi24 in an interview on Wednesday.

Mwakilama was very vital for Chitipa United in the Simama Northern Region League last season in which he scored the lone goal that helped Chitipa beat Mchangautuba and secure Super League promotion.