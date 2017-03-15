Gaba is dissapointed: Rails at FAM over withdrawals

Flames and Bidvest Wits forward Gabadinho Mhango says the decision by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to withdraw Malawi National Football Team from CHAN and 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers has left him in shock.

The FA shocked Malawians last week when it announced the withdrawal of the team in the continental competitions due to lack of funding and failure by the association to employ an expatriate coach.

And reacting to the news, the former Nyasa Big Bullets forward said the decision was very unfortunate and disappointing.

“I am in shock and disappointed about Malawi’s withdrawals. As players, we didn’t expect such to happen. This affects our international careers because we wanted to play in the qualifiers with hope of qualifying for the finals.’’

“Some of us have never played in the AFCON finals so this would have been another chance to give it a go,”he told KickOff.com.

He then added:”May be they will change their minds about this but then if it remains like this then there is nothing we can do. So far there has been no communication from the association about this,” he explained.

The Flames are yet to have a coach since last year September.

If the decision remain unchanged, Malawi risk a hefty fine and a length ban from CAF organised competitions.