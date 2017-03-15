Kinnah spotted at Mzuni training ground

Former Flames coach Kinnah Phiri was on Tuesday spotted at Mzuni fc training ground helping train players at the club.

Phiri who currently coaches Tanzanian side Mbeya fc and is in Mzuzu for personal reasons was seen at the club’s training ground giving instructions to players.

“I am here for personal duty and am going back to Mbeya Tanzania any day this week. Mzuzu is my home and Mzuni fc ground is near my house, there is nothing stopping me to come and watch Mzuni fc training. It doesn’t mean anything,” said Phiri.

Also present during the club’s training on Tuesday was new Mzuni assistant coach Millias Pofela Jegwe. Mzuni hired Jegwe last month.

Previously, Jegwe was head coach for Dedza Young Soccer and coached Civo United fc before the club was relegated.

The students sacked assistant coach McNebert Kadzuwa for Jegwe and they also parted ways with former Flames striker Russell Mwafulirwa who was also assisting the team’s technical panel.