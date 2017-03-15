Confirmed: Chanco not opening next week

Classes at Chancellor College- a constituent college of the University of Malawi (Unima) will not begin next week as planned following change of opening dates as announced today by the administration, Malawi24 can confirm.

A notice published on the institution’s website reveals the development.

It stresses that students should not report on campus as earlier communicated, until further notice.

The college was scheduled to begin the 2016/2017 academic year on 20th March 2017.

First year students reported on campus on 13th March for a week long orientation programme before continuing students joined them.

“Chancellor College wishes to inform all students, parents, guardians as well as the general public that classes for 2016/2017 academic year will not begin on 20th March as earlier announced. The new date will be announced in due course. Therefore students are being advised not to report on campus until further notice.”

It is not yet clear as to whether the development will also affect freshmen.

This therefore leaves room for baseless conclusions on students.

Besides the administration not revealing reasons behind change of opening dates, other sources indicate lecturers are due to engage in a strike on 20th March, a day on which classes were to commence.

The lecturers are said to be in demand of a 40% salary incrementing.

They have given the government a 7 day ultimatum to address their issue before staging the strike.

The administration therefore deemed it feet to change opening dates until the storm calms, having held a meeting with deans of faculties.

The college was sealed on 19 July 2016 after the students were involved in running battles with the Police following government decision to hike fees with about 100%.