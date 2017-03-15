Three arrested over boat accident which killed women

Three people have been arrested in connection to the boat accident in which four women died in Nkhotakota district.

Nkhotakota Police Spokesperson Williams Kaponda has confirmed the arrest of the three suspects who include the owner of the boat.

The boat which was carrying 15 passengers capsized on Lake Malawi on Sunday when the businesswomen were going to buy fish at Sungu Spit in the district.

According to Kaponda, after the accident eleven people were rescued but four women went missing until on Monday March 12 when three bodies were discovered near Bondo fishing dock and the other remaining body has been discovered on Tuesday.

Following the fatal accident, police arrested the three suspects.

The three include Daudi Chilesi, 42 who is the owner of the boat.

He is answering two counts of sending unseaworthy vessel or boat and use of unregistered vessel or boat.

The other suspects are Uriah Kapepa, 22, and Saidi Ndelemani, 23, both from Mtenje village. The two are answering charge of causing death contrary to section 210.

All suspects hail from the area of senior chief Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.