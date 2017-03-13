FAM to focus on football development programs

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says it will intensify and dedicate all its effort and resources towards development programs with the support and funding it gets from FIFA and CAF.

The Malawi FA revealed this in a press statement made available to this publication.

According to the statement and it is indicating, the Malawi FA will use the support and the funding from FIFA and CAF to develop football from the grassroots.

“Being its core responsibility, FAM, with the support and funding from FIFA and CAF will intensity and dedicate all its efforts and resources towards football development programs.

“Special emphasis will be placed on coaching, grassroots and youth football,” reads part of the statement.

The statement adds that the Malawi FA will recruit a highly qualified and experienced Director of Football to lead these development programs.

According to FAM, the Director of Football will develop football from the grassroots and youth level so as to have strong Under 15, Under 17 and Under 20 national teams which will then graduate to the Malawi National team when funding becomes available for the Malawi senior football team.

“The Director of Football is going to fully develop the game at the grassroots and youth level so that a strong Under 15, Under 17 and Under 20 National Football Teams can be developed.

“These are expected to feed in the Senior National Football team as and when funding becomes available,” reads the other part of the statement.

The statement is also indicating that the Director of Football is expected to train and capacitate local coaches for them to take over the Malawi national senior team when it becomes active again.

Meanwhile the Malawi FA has withdrawn the Malawi National team from participation in this year’s CAF and CHAN games due to government failure to fund the team.