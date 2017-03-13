Police assure people with albinism of maximum security

Police at Nselema in Machinga district have assured people with albinism of maximum security amid reports of attacks on people with albinism in other parts of the country.

The assurance was made on Friday by Officer In-charge of Nselema Police Post Superintendent Alice Gwembere after touring the houses of people with albinism in the area of Traditional Authority Chikweo in the district. She said Police have put in place security measures to see to it that people with albinism in the area are not living in fear.

She cited the increase in number of Police Officers to all the rural Police Units, revamping of all Community Policing Structures and said very soon all the people with albinism will be given security gargets courtesy of Association of People Living with Albinism (APAM).

She also said Police have intensified criminal intelligence in the area and nothing will go unnoticed. Superintendent Gwembere then commended the role Traditional Leaders are playing in the fight against crime in their respective areas and urged the general public to join hands with the Police in the fight against crime by reporting suspected criminals to the law enforcers.

And in his remarks, one of the parents of children with albinism Mr. Dzenje thanked the Police for the initiatives put in place in an effort to protect people with albinism which he said are really proving to be a success.

He said Community Policing members do not take days without visiting their homes a development that shows togetherness in the fight against crime.

He therefore called upon the general public to continue policing each other regardless of who one is as experience has shown that even relatives of these children with albinism are also involved in the attacks.

Last year, Machinga district registered a lot of cases involving people with albinism a development that made Police, traditional leaders, faith leaders and the Civil Society to go flat out on ground to sensitize the general public to report suspected criminals to Police; and due to this, some suspects were arrested and their cases are in court while some have already been sentenced.

Report by Inspector Joseph Sauka

PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

EASTERN REGION POLICE HEADQUARTERS