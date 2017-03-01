Blue Eagles elect new executive committee

Lilongwe based Super League giants Blue Eagles have brought new blood into the team by electing a new executive committee on Sunday.

The elections have seen Assistant Superintendent Alexander Ngwala as chairperson while the vice chairperson is Alexander Moyo.

The position of general secretary has gone to Ulemu Kalua while vice general secretary is

Sydney Ching’oma. The finance officer is Joseph Kachapira and his vice is Kingsley Mzuma.

Executive committee members are Michael Malius Nyatula, Francis Matewere, Hendrina Chimoyo and Tiyese Kabichi

Speaking to Malawi24, Ngwala hailed Malawi Police Service for trusting him to run the Eagles.

“I first thank Area 30 for electing me to be Chairperson for Blue Eagles FC and Malawi Police Service High Command for allowing elections to take place,” Ngwala said.

He revealed that he will make sure that Blue Eagles is succeeding in all aspects by coordinating all arms of the team.

“I will ensure that there is proper coordination between Executive, Technical, supporters and players in order to make a winning team. I will make ensure that welfare of players have been properly addressed so that they produce their highest ability which will lead to best performance of the team,” Ngwala told Malawi24.

The new Eagles chairperson also said that he will lead the team towards realizing partnership between the Police and community in raising awareness to fight violence against children, gender based violence, attacks on people with albinism and crime in general as core business of Police besides winning the league and cups.

In his remarks to the supporters, Ngwala promised that the team through his leadership is ready to put a simile on their faces.

“Supporters should expect excitement and joy throughout the season because we will have a committed Blue Eagles FC,” he said.

Ngwala has also confirmed the names of the technical panel where Deklerk Nsakakuona has maintained his position as the head coach of the club.

“We have confirmed Deklerk Nsakakuona as Head Coach, Odro Makonyola as Deputy Coach and Ken Mponda as Team Manager,” Ngwala said.

“We have trust in them that they will bring joy into Blue Eagles FC because they are tactically and professionally upright,” he added.