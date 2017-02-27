Malawi President Peter Mutharika faces yet another tough time in office with a concerned grouping baying for his blood.

In a petition, 36 500 Malawians from Mzuzu want Mutharika to step down saying he has failed.

They also say Mutharika defied the powers of the court for delegating former Minister George Chaponda to official duties in Germany when a standing court injunction declared him (Chaponda) not a Minister in the wake of the maize gate scandal .

The residents have written the petition to lawmaker Leonard Njikho to bring to parliament a motion to impeach Mutharika.

The petition has given Njikho dates from 24 February and 4 March to move the motion in the August House.

Njikho has since indicated the demands by the residents of Mzuzu as not deserving any attention.

Mutharika has been called on to step down in a number of times before.

In 2015 the opposition and Civil Society Organisations in Malawi had made the calls after rallying against the sale of Malawi Savings Bank (MSB). They had called on Mutharika to leave of office for giving a nod to this decision.

He has recently been called on to resign over the economic woes haunting the country.

In February 2016, Mutharika trashed the calls saying he is not the reason for Malawi’s economic turmoil.

He argued argues that the woes haunting the nation now are global and that Malawi is not exceptional not to be hit by such problems. One of highly cited area is one of the continued devaluing of the Malawian currency.

“The problems we are facing are for all Malawians and are also being faced all over the world. We can only overcome them if we work together and love one another,” said Mutharika when he presided over the elevation of TA Ngolongoliwa to Senior Chief at Thyolo Community Ground in Thyolo district.

Latest to the calls has been the recent scandal involving Chaponda – whom he fired after heightened calls from the CSOs and opposition.

He had initially indicated it is only him that has power to hire of fire a minister as the laws stipulate and that he can not be forced to do so.