Bumper yields for Malawi – Govt

Malawi government through the ministry of agriculture, irrigation and water development has projected bumper yields for the country in the 2016/17 farming period.

According to the Agricultural Production Estimates Survey, the country is to have bumper harvest during the current farming season.

In a statement made available to Malawi24 from the ministry signed by Principal Secretary Erica Maganga, national maize production is projected at 3,220,712 metric tons, which is 35.9 percent higher than the 2015/16 final round estimate of 2,369,493 metric tons.

Rice production is estimated to go up by 41.5 percent while production of sweet potatoes is projected to increase by 27.6 percent. Millet and sorghum production will increase by 118.6 and 79.3 percent respectively.

However, wheat production is projected to drop by 6.4 percent.

The country’s green gold, tobacco will decrease by 36.6 percent while cotton production is expected to go up by 7.6 percent.

The population of cattle has increased from 1,470,895 to 1,508,299 representing 2.5 percent increase as compared to the final round for the 2015/16 agricultural season.

The populations of goats and pigs have also increased by 5.0 percent and 14.6 percent.

Malawi’s aquaculture fish production has increased by 46.7 percent with overall fish production increasing by 10.0 percent.

The 2015/16 farming year was deemed to be a bad year as farmers got low yields a development that led to hunger in the country.

The persistent dry spells were among the reasons that led to the food insecurity in the country.

Agricultural Production Estimates Survey works to assess the country’s agricultural production to inform planning and policy direction for the nation. The survey includes all agricultural commodities, thus, crops, livestock and fisheries. The survey is conducted in three rounds every year.