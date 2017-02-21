Nomads star signs new contract

Super League teams in Malawi should forget about signing Be Forward Wanderers’ right back Stanley Sanudi as he has extended his contract with his team.

According to information sourced by Malawi24, the Flames right back has extended his contract with the Nomads giving no room for other teams to dream of signing him.

Several reports have been going viral that Nomads arch-rivals Nyasa Big Bullets and Lilongwe based giants of Silver Strikers were in need of the services of the former Tigers defender.

This development has come in a few days after Mighty Wanderers general secretary Mike Butawo said that the club will not sell its players.

Meanwhile, the Carlsberg Cup champions have confirmed via their official page that their forward shooter Peter Wadabwa is now fit to start training with the team next week in preparation for the 2017 season.

“I am now ok and ready to start training next week for the league,” Wadabwa told the club.