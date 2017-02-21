Chaponda keeps being roasted

There is no break for estranged Minister of Agriculture, George Chaponda, who is being suspected of dealing corruptly with a local company in the purchase of maize in Zambia.

Despite the Court giving him a relief by staying an injunction that suspended him from performing as a Minister, Chaponda has become the topic of memes.

Ranging from his name being a label for Matches, this is in reference to the fire that gutted his office at the height of the accusations and investigations, Chaponda is also trading not only as a synonym for the staple maize but also as a maize vendor.

Malawi24 has compiled some of the trending memes against Chaponda whom some CSOs are calling for his resignation.