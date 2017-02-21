DPP members justified to pressure Mutharika – analyst

A political scientist has described the move by senior members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to ask President Peter Mutharika to fire Agriculture Minister George Chaponda as justified.

The senior members of the DPP wrote a letter to President Peter Mutharika to fire Chaponda saying corruption allegations levelled against the minister on the maizegate scam are affecting their party.

Speaking to Malawi24, Wonderful Mkhutche, a political scientist from the Chancellor College said the senior members are part of the party and they have the right to influence the decisions the party make.

“It is justified for the senior party members to ask President Peter Mutharika to fire the Agriculture minister George Chaponda, as they are part of the party and they have the right to influence the decisions the party takes, including on Dr George Chaponda,” said Mkhutche.

He added that the commission of inquiry recommended that the minister of Agriculture be investigated further and now the president is not acting to this recommendations.

According to Mkhutche, this has a negative effect on the party as well as the president and the senior members’ idea is to save their party as no individual is bigger than the party

In their letter, the DPP members said Chaponda has become the weakest link of the party.