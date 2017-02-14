Two years in jail for stabbing man near eye

The Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate court has sentenced a 46 year-old man to two years imprisonment for stabbing a 34 year-old man near the eye.

The convict is Wazabu Mwale while the victim has been identified as Lekamu Spriano.

State prosecutor Charles Mughogho of Nkhotakota police told court that on January 30 this year Mwale went to Spriano’s house and started insulting him for unknown reasons.

Thereafter, Mwale took a panga knife and assaulted Spriano who sustained a cut below the right eye.

Following the incident, Spriano reported the matter to Nkhotakota police. Thereafter, Mwale was arrested and charged with grievous harm contrary to section 238 of the penal code.

The court later found the attacker guilty.

Before passing the sentence, magistrate Fred Juma Chilowetsa said what Spriano did was inhumane hence he deserved a custodial sentence to serve as a lesson to others.

“I therefore sentence you to two years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) to end this behaviour and to deter would-be offenders,” winded up Chilowetsa.

Mwale hails from Chimungu village Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.