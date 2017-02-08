Malawi’s ex President Joyce Banda confirms of her homecoming

After spending up to three years outside the country, former Malawi President Joyce Banda is set to return home next week, Malawi24 can report.

The office of the former President has confirmed the development through its spokesperson Andekuche Chanthunya.

According to a press statement that Malawi24 has seen, Banda will return home on 18th February, 2017.

The statement says the former head of state left Malawi in order to give enough time to the incumbent President Peter Mutharika to work without pressure and any political influences that could be linked to her.

The statement further says Banda’s home coming is a clear sign that she is innocent and not afraid of any cash gate trumped up cases against her by the current Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government.

“Dr. Joyce Banda’s coming back home is a clear sign that she is innocent and not afraid of any cash gate trumped up cases against her by the current government, Dr. Banda wants to prove her innocence to the world and clear her name on cash gate. ”

“All Malawians must take not that the coming in of Banda automatically does not stop her from assuming her office as President of the Peoples Party, this is in readiness of a PP convention slated for August this year,” reads part of the statement.

The plane carrying Banda is expected to arrive at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) at around 10:00 hours. Banda left the country soon after losing the presidential elections to incumbent Mutharika.

Three months ago, Banda had indicated that when she winds up her research projects in the United States of America (USA) she will be returning home where she is ready to serve the nation as asked to by Malawians.

The cashgate scandal could be one of the main reasons the Banda regime lost popularity and with it the presidency in the elections.

An audit report prepared by Price WaterHouse Coopers (PwC) revealed that MK553.3 billion remains unaccounted for in the period that Banda was in power, between 2012 and 2014. This amounts to 95 percent of the MK0.5 trillion (MK577.2 billion), which is the total sum of all the stolen public funds from 2009 to 2014.

Banda is now in US doing research which focuses on women’s political leadership, girls’ education, and maternal and reproductive health.