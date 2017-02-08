Recent News
Joyce Banda

Malawi’s ex President Joyce Banda confirms of her homecoming

After spending up to three years outside the country, former Malawi President Joyce Banda is set to return home next week, Malawi24 can report.

The office of the former President has confirmed the development through its spokesperson Andekuche Chanthunya.

According to a press statement that Malawi24 has seen, Banda will return home on 18th February, 2017.

The statement says the former head of state left Malawi in order to give enough time to the incumbent President Peter Mutharika to work without pressure and any political influences that could be linked to her.

Joyce Banda coming home next week.

The statement further says Banda’s home coming is a clear sign that she is innocent and not afraid of any cash gate trumped up cases against her by the current Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government.

“Dr. Joyce Banda’s coming back home is a clear sign that she is innocent and not afraid of any cash gate trumped up cases against her by the current government, Dr. Banda wants to prove her innocence to the world and clear her name on cash gate. ”

“All Malawians must take not that the coming in of Banda automatically does not stop her from assuming her office as President of the Peoples Party, this is in readiness of a PP convention slated for August this year,” reads part of the statement.

The plane carrying Banda is expected to arrive at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) at around 10:00 hours. Banda left the country soon after losing the presidential elections to incumbent Mutharika.

Three months ago, Banda had indicated that when she winds up her research projects in the United States of America (USA) she will be returning home where she is ready to serve the nation as asked to by Malawians.

The cashgate scandal could be one of the main reasons the Banda regime lost popularity and with it the presidency in the elections.

An audit report prepared by Price WaterHouse Coopers (PwC) revealed that MK553.3 billion remains unaccounted for in the period that Banda was in power, between 2012 and 2014. This amounts to 95 percent of the MK0.5 trillion (MK577.2 billion), which is the total sum of all the stolen public funds from 2009 to 2014.

Banda is now in US doing research which focuses on women’s political leadership, girls’ education, and maternal and reproductive health.

 

215 Comments

  6. Daudi Ibrahim Phiri on

    Welcm back mama that is ur country don’t fear anything u born in that poor country dziko la atsogoleri adyera odyera anthu osauka shame to malawi country because of leaders that is shame to our country kkkkkkk nonsense

    Reply
  7. Anthony Kawinga on

    Welcome home Dr Joyce Banda!!! Malawians were waiting for you to hear the truth about who shoot Mr Paul Mphwiyo and why, as once claimed to know them and why by yourself. We hope to also know the truth about our “(malawi)” Presidential Jet you sold will your PP while in government, and some related cashgate issues as per some convictees mentioned you as one of first beneficially. “Note Mama that, if you are really involved in such deadly deals, then hopefully the current DPP Government will open prison doors for you”. We need justice to prevail!!!!

    Reply
  16. James Kelvin Kachingwe on

    President Tramp wavuta akuthamangitsa ma Kwelekwele mix amazayezaye onse omwe ali ku America adzipita kwawo, Bwelanikoni mayi ifenso timakufunani kuno malingana ndi kankhani kathu kaja unyolo wanu sunachite dzimbiri apa ndiye ndi Maula Maula basi .

    Reply
  17. Makono-kaya on

    i feel sorry for her for as soon as she landed pa Lilongwe airport azamangidwa pompo,,,Pitala alibe zibwana uyuu..chonde Mai musabwele,chifukwa kutuluka kuzakuvutani..Shalom

    Reply
  22. Chancy Namoyo on

    Aaaaa apa ndie zaoneseratu kuti mayiwa amathawa cashgate coz anzawo omwe amawatchula aja onse amwalila nw she begin to say am coming back home,ai u r most welcum ku Maula prison,da goodness unyolo wanu sunachite zimbiri

    Reply
  25. Shadreck Phiri on

    Life is never fair, us poor we are being convicted on small matters and yet those who have swindled the nation can still bost, walk freely with their satanic forces around them, claims to come to solve people s problems while you once failed and disappointed your own people. From Zambian /Malawian.

    Reply
  29. Max Zakeyo Chunga on

    JB will be back before 2019 but believing that she will jet in next week is the same as believing that some goats lay eggs like birds. She is enjoying her life after serving Malawians for 2 years. At the moment lets just focus on our problems as a country and move on.

    Reply
  32. Rotr Jonathan Mnjemu on

    She is having a hidden mission. wapopana ndi tima org. takunja kufuna kudzaxokoneza mwadala kut amalawi tivutikeso ngat anachtra tym ya BINGU. Pliz govt musiyeni osazalimbananaye chimphulikire ekha..
    these guys lack patriotism bt pursuing thea politico agenda.

    Reply
  45. Donton Tchale on

    Whether she’s gonna come or not Iam sure Malawians have nothing to loose or to gain. eti bwa? aaaa! achite kukhala ngati kuti anatitengera part ina yamoyo wathu.

    Reply
  66. Willie Chimseu on

    Welcome , dont be afraid of anything. U’re our hope & for sure u’re going to make it in 2019. Kuno kuli mabi okhaokha. Msankho lakula kwambiri ndipo mpira wake uvuta mukafika

    Reply
  67. Kingsley Chiunguzeni on

    Welcome back!!!agalu akutokota za ndege akuti mudzawayankhe,waste of time,inapita basi.ndie kamzimai kena pa program ija ya chindunji akuti ma peace keeper munawagulira mizinga(saidziwa mkomwe) yachani kosungitsa bata Ku DRC,koma ameneyu umburi wake otani?Koma uyu akamapita kotsekulira even nseu,dziko lathu la mtendere bwanji asilikali ngati akupita kunkhondo? Ndie Ku DRC ungapite manjamanja msilikali…..Galu!!

    Reply
  69. Innocent Sneijder Joseph on

    If it is true that she is coming back,definately her homecoming has been prompted by the oncoming PP convention. She is afraid of losing her position in a party she abandoned for years.I find this character, very selfish greedy,not trustworthy, devoid of intergrity, childish and unpatriotic. This behaviour is far from a leader worth his/her name.I suggest that PP should wake up and reject this returnee the very moment she pops her nose into party affairs if PP wants to prove that PP is a members party not a personal estate. Joyce Banda should not take his former party let alone Malawians for a ride

    Reply
  82. Ma Lemia Ish on

    Iweyo Joyce, bingu, pitala…ndi Ena ose zanu ndi zimodzi…kuba…pamodzi ndi nduna zanu. Sindimakufilani nose olo pang’ono….zibwera mwina tizaone mbava zikumangitsana

    Reply
  97. Maclean Ganizani on

    Tinachisowadi Chapaphewa Cha Amai! Its True, Akubwera Coz In America Trump Sakumufuna Coz Amasapota Crinton And In South Africa Visa Yake Has Expired So She Has No Where To Run, Ndie A Police Get Ready With Ur Handcarfs Mumange Chilombo Chopsa

    Reply
  105. Shaban Dida Bwanali on

    madolo apa chanco andale anati muthalika sangamange joyce banda chifukwa anaba limodzi ndalama ,zimene zinapezeka kuchipinda kwamalemu komaso komasp zaboma,ndipo joyce banda ndi peter muthalika ndima friends, example bakili anamumanga kamudzu ,bingu anamumanga bakili kangapo ,,chiikukanika peter ndichani kumanga joyce? wabwela kambilimbili ndikumanyamuka opanda or kufusidwa

    Reply
  111. Michael Mkandawire on

    Welcome home Mama Africa. She is back in full swing. To those who are not happy mix cement with water then drink, u will be strong. Or kick the rock. Yes she had some mistakes but she is far way better than Chaponda’s syndicates. Ena nkhawa biiii. This is Malawi she has a right to come in her country of origin. She will stand trial on cashgate. It will pass. She have done all research with her lawyers. She is aware that she will be arrested as she just land in. But she has lot of support legal in and out the country. Even European countries are behind the move. What a good start for 2017. Ena BP yakwera

    Reply
  118. Duncan Chilomo on

    Bwera joice unyolo wako tapukuta kale ukukudikila ndalama zathu unaba mkumakadyera ku america,zatha tsopano ukubwera utipeza bwanawe olo ukanati ubwera lero ndikanakondwa mai okupha ana mbava yeniyeni kumalawi mbava zokhazokha m’bomamu

    Reply
  123. Frank Assan on

    Is that was exile or just chilling after cashgate? Amayi pitani kumudzi nanunso munabadwila komko osaopanso chifukwa wabwino nde palibe ndikayang’ana kumbuyo kuyambila Kamuzu,Bakili,Bingu,JB,komanso pitala nonse ndinu akuba ndi nduna zomwe mpaka otsusa boma koma ali komko inu nde muope chani

    Reply
  132. Hanock Victa Lister on

    You are welcome Jb you were far much better than so called Muthalika. The lake is going Bwapini lied about to us,Chaponda is powerful than our Constitution disgrace, , universities is no more, courts only targets opposition,

    Reply
  136. Sajid Saj on

    Tabwelanidi anthu ankayankhula zopanda nzelu kut nkaz sangapange zanzelu koma tabwelan muzaone nyasi zimene mamuna amamutama kut ndiotsogola kupanga zinthu uja iiih mavuto..Welcome back mama.

    Reply
    • Michael Mkandawire on

      Like it or not she is coming. Ena nkhawa biiii. She is coming in full swing. Nothing will stop her. Neither political orchestrated charges nor interference. If u are not happy kick the rock u will be fine

      Reply

