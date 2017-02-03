CRFA prize presentation shifted to next week

Central Region Football Association (CRFA) in conjunction with Chipiku Stores have shifted the prize presentation ceremony which was slated for Saturday, 4th February to 11th February next week.

According to the association, the decision to have the function shifted to next week was influenced by the absence of Chipiku Stores boss who is out of the country.

CRFA’sVice General Secretary Antonio Manda confirmed the development but he was quick to reveal that the venue and time of the event remain unchanged.

In the Premier Division, Masters Security won the championship and got an automatic Super League promotion while Lake Valley were the champions from Division One.

In Division Two, Tontolinto FC won the championship seconded by Play Football Malawi. Holy Cross’ Beston Jimu finished the season as the top goal scorer from the Premier Division with 44 goals while Mike Mwafuli from Food FC scored 35 goals to win the golden boot from Division One.

Area 25 FC’ Gift Nyando from Division Two won the top goal scorers award with 40 goals.

Masters Security will recieve K1.5 million in prize money.

The league is sponsored by Chipiku Stores to the tune of K9 million.