Livingstonia synod wants govt to limit number of children per family

The Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) Synod of Livingstonia has expressed the need for government to limit the number of children a family can have.

The synod said government should develop a population policy as a measure of controlling the country’s ever growing population.

This is according to the Moderator for the Synod, Reverend John Gondwe, who was speaking with the local media.

Reverend Gondwe said the policy would guide people in the country as to how many children they need to have in a family.

The moderator said because of lacking this policy, people in the country are having as many children as they want.

He said the situation of having many children is putting people as well as the government under pressure when it comes to resources.

Currently people in the country are free to have as many children as they want a situation which puts pressure on the country’s resources.