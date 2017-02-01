Activist happy with continued suspension of Chaponda

One of the activists who took an injunction to suspend minister of agriculture, irrigation and water development George Chaponda has applauded the Mzuzu high court for standing firm on its earlier ruling.

The activist, Charles Kajoloweka, who leads Youth and Society (YAS) said the ruling reflects the independence of judiciary in a democratic country like Malawi.

High court judge John Chirwa on Tuesday upheld the injunction against Chaponda and further ordered the Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale to quit the case arguing that it is only President Peter Mutharika and Chaponda who can file an application to have the injunction removed.

In an interview with Malawi24, Kajoloweka applauded the ruling by high court judge Chirwa arguing that it blocks further worship of “impunity” in Malawi.

“The struggle against uncultured impunity is on the path of promise. It is a people’s victory against irresponsible governance and leadership incompetence. It is a renewed bid for a government of integrity. It is a promising pursuit of a responsible government that puts interests of the people first. Impunity must never be accorded space in our democracy.

“The ruling has satisfied the desire of a democratic state as conscience of our society, we shall continue discharging our mandate without fear of favour in pursuit of a responsible, accountable, and competent government.”

”Our satisfaction is not limited to the court ruling today, but our bold resolve to stand up against growing impunity under the current political administration. No one is bigger than this great nation and its people. We welcome the sustained suspension of Hon. George Chaponda,” said Kajoloweka.

He further confirmed that they have filed a contempt of court case against Chaponda following reports of his travel to Germany despite the suspension as minister.