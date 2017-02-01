Chitipa United has new chairperson

Newly promoted Super League side Chitipa United has a new chairperson, Malawi24 can report.

Speaking in an interview, Chitipa United general secretary Marshall Mwenechanya confirmed that they have appointed Rodgers Kamodzi as the club’s chairperson to replace George Ndenga who resigned a few weeks ago.

“We have already identified a potential candidate by the name Rodgers Kamodzi to fill the vacant position in the Chitipa main executive committee,” said Marshall.

He added that the newly appointed chairman will have his first meeting with other committee members this Wednesday at the giant Chitipa Inn.

The Chitipa United general secretary further said that the coming of the new chairman is the beginning of good things at the club.

“I think this is the beginning of good things to come, and the beginning of a well composed Chitipa United structure because leadership problems are coming to an end now,” the Chitipa United general secretary said.

Chitipa United chairperson position fell vacant after Ndenga resigned because some elements were accusing him of running the club as his own.

The club was promoted into the Tnm Super League after winning the Northern Region Football League (Simama League).