31 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:30 AM

Gabeya does the miracles in RSA: Signs for Highlanders Park

After failing to clinch a deal with Kaizer Chiefs, Nyasa Big Bullets defender Miracle Gabeya has been offered a two year deal at Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Highlanders Park of South Africa, Malawi24 can reveal.

The 20 year old was released by the Soweto giants a week ago after failling to impress the technical management but he was given another chance to try his luck at Highlanders Park where he impressed the technical panel.

And on Monday, Bullets received an official communication from their counterparts for the services of Gabeya who was the main man in defence for the people team last season.

According to reports, Bullets executive committee has allowed the player to join the South African Mvela league side before the closure of the international transfer window tonight.

The player is now waiting for an International Transfer Certificate from Football Association of Malawi (FAM) by the end of business hours today. Talks between the two sides for a transfer fee of the player are still on-going.

Gabeya has a three year contract with the former TNM Super League champions.

The 20 year old will be the second player this year to leave Bullets for a South African club.

Chiukepo Msowoya was the first to leave after joining Golden Arrows in a six month deal last week.