30 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:35 PM

Maizegate: Parliamentary Committee officials leave for Zambia tomorrow

The Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture which started a parallel inquiry into how Admarc bought the now suspicious 100000 metric tonnes of maize from Zambia some weeks ago leaves for Zambia tomorrow as the probe into the scandal rages on.

In Malawi the committee had summoned officials from Admarc including CEO Foster Mlumbe who is on forced leave, representatives from the ministry of Finance and other concerned stakeholders.

According to chairman of the Agriculture Committee of Parliament Dr Jospeh Chidanti Malunga, in Zambia the team will meet owners of a privately owned company Kaloswe Commuter and Courier Limited which acted as a middleman in the purchase of 100,000 metric tonnes of maize.

The civil society organisations have been putting pressure on Mutharika to fire Agricultuire minister George Chaponda and suspend Admarc CEO Foster Mulumbe on allegations of corruption on the procurement of the maize.

Chaponda and Mulumbe have rejected the allegations. The commission of inquiry is expected to finish its job by 9 February 2017. The initial date was 31st Januray.

According to the commission this is due to the nature of the inquiry and information to be analysed.