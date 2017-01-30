30 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:45 PM

Ex Flames goalkeeper Trust Lunda’s leg amputated

Former Malawi national team and Nyasa Big Bullets goalkeeper Trust Lunda has had his leg amputated at Kamuzu central hospital, Malawi24 has learnt.

Information reaching this publication indicates that the former Bullets goal custodian Lunda was found with cancer 2 years ago.

A few weeks ago Lunda was admitted at Lilongwe Central hospital after he was critically ill and last week Lunda had his amputated.

Bullets general secretary Kelvin Moyo was quoted by Malawi24 saying Lunda is being taken care of by the team’s management.

Meanwhile some well wishers have been assisting the former Bullets goal custodian since he fail ill two years ago.

Lunda hanged up his boots some years ago and he started suffering from cancer two years ago.

In his career he played for Dwasco F.C and Big Bullets before going to South Africa for greener pasture.