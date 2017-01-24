24 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:02 AM

Son nabbed for stealing father’s motorbike

Police in Mulanje district have arrested a 29 year-old man for stealing his father’s motorcycle.

Mulanje Police spokesperson Gresham Ngwira said on the night of 1 January Moses Phwelemwe broke into his father’s house at Nyambaro village by cutting the roof and went away with a Lifo motorbike and other items.

According to Ngwira, when his father Joseph Phwelemwe who is a watchman came back he found the house broken into with the motorcycle and other items missing. He reported the issue to Mimosa Police unit.

Following a tip-off from well-wishers, officers from Mimosa police unit arrested Moses and recovered the motorcycle.

“Moses sold the cycle to Mr Square Valamanja at Limbuli at a cost of K130,000. Square only gave him K30,000 promising to finish the remaining K100,000 later,” Ngwira told Malawi24

Moses Phwelemwe comes from Duswa village, Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanie. He will appear in court to answer the offence of burglary and theft.

Meanwhile, police are urging people to avoid buying property whose documentation and ownership are not properly known.

Further, police are warning the general public that terrorising communities in any way will not be entertained hence anyone found will be arrested so that sanity prevails.