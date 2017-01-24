24 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:59 AM

Chikhwawa to hold K3.5 million inter-constituency trophy

Football lovers in Chikhwawa district especially from the two constituencies of Chikhwawa South and Central should expect to have a good time soon as Members of Parliament (MPs) for the two constituencies have planned to have inter-constituency football trophy.

According to Chikhwawa South Constituency MP Illias Karim, the trophy will be worth MK3.5 million and each constituency will have four teams.

Karim disclosed this when he held finals of his MK3.5 million trophy that was played at Konzere Community Ground.

“We just want to wait for the finals of my colleague Zaheer in his constituency in two weeks’ time and we will be able to give people of the two constituencies the best entertainment in football ever,” Indicated Karim.

The MP said the sporting activities being held and the developmental projects being undertaken in the two areas will help the communities find something to do than clinging to some bad behaviour.

Said Karim: “The population keeps on increasing; such football trophies such as this one here today will assist people especially the youth to make sure they refrain from bad behaviour and instead focus much on the sporting activity.”

He added that the trophy also benefited girls who participated by holding their trophies from the same amount and netball is one component in every trophy to be held so as to help girls find some things to do.

During the finals, Karim called on the people to join hands so that many developmental projects being undertaken in the area are achieved.

“When I was elected MP of the area, I found a lot of the projects which were initiated but not completed so I took over that and have managed to build school blocks, boreholes have been drilled and we have constructed a state of the art bridge on top of the tarmac road under construction,” indicated Karim amid ululation from the gathering.

He promised to continue providing food to his people amid hunger that has affected his constituents while condemning those he described as ill-minded people who were trying to invade his area with dirty politics.

“Failures speak ill of others but those with development conscious minds will bring development and hence we need to join hands so that we can contribute to the development of our communities and the country as a whole,” he added.

Karim further stated that he will also ensure that education for girls is enhanced so that the young women in his area are able to succeed in their studies.

On his part, former cabinet minister, Sidik Mia who witnessed the finals commended the incumbent MP for the good gesture adding that the MP has done a lot more than those who were MPs in the area and those to come.

At the finals of the football trophy, Konzere emerged winners and went away with MK150,000, Chapomoka came second and were awarded MK100,000 while on third position were Nyambiro who received MK75,000. Kodikodi received MK50,000 for being on 4th position. The teams also received balls and jerseys.

All teams were selected based on their positions in the four zones of Nkhwanga, Kawanda, Dolo and Makamba.