24 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:08 AM

Kapito angry with Parliamentary inquiry over maize saga: they are just a fault finding mission

Executive Director of Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) John Kapito has accused the joint parliamentary committee probing the maize deal of conducting a fault finding mission based on mere speculations.

Kapito made the accusations when he appeared before the joint parliamentary committee investigating the Zambia-Malawi maize deal.

Last week CAMA released its own findings on the maize deal which concluded that Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda did not interfere in Admarc’s procurement of 100,000 metric tonnes of maize from Zambia. The committee thus wanted the organisations to explain its findings as part of the inquiry.

During the appearance, Kapito insisted that there was no money stolen through the maize deal hence the committee is wasting taxpayer’s money.

“What the commission is doing is just a fault finding mission since there is no money that has been stolen,” he said.

He also stood by his organisation’s findings that Malawi has not paid any money for any maize that has so far been imported from Zambia and that less than 5000 metric tonnes has been delivered.

“I cannot comment on speculation and as far as our study finding are concerned no money was paid to Zambia,” said Kapito.

Chaponda and suspended Admarc boss Felix Mulumbe are accused of engaging a middleman, Kaloswe company, in the purchase of maize from Zambia in order to get K9 billion from the deal.

The two have however denied that there were any shady dealings in the procurement of the maize.