18 January 2017 Last updated at: 10:11 AM

‘I can walk out of this interview,’ Dausi threatens journalist as he warns him ‘not to make him angry’

Minister of information Nicholas Dausi who just declared an amicable relationship with the media went back on his words in a recent interview.

In the interview with Brian Banda, the minister who is hardly a month in office, threatened to storm out of the interview after a heavy bombardment of questions.

Dausi was granting his first interview to Banda on his recent appointment and matters of the DPP led government.

It was an interview that was characterised with Dausi’s tradition of skirting around questions by either using big words or irrelevant quotes.

Dausi started feeling the heat and typical of him, he started raising his voice. When it turned into a free for all field with both host and guest trying to outshout each other, Dausi did not hesitate to threaten walking out of the interview.

“Did you call me to listen to you?” asked a visibly annoyed Dausi.

“Because if you invited me to listen to you then I can walk out,” he added.

Dausi also went out of line when he was pressured on the failings of the DPP.

“Listen to me young man, do not make me angry,” said the former boss of the spying agency, the National Investigation Bureau.

Dausi disclosed in the interview that government had cushioned the very poor from the hunger situation in the country by introducing the food for work programme and the cash transfe.