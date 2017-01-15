15 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:56 PM

Man brutally murdered in Mchinji

A 23 year-old Malawian man has been brutally murdered in Mchinji district, police say.

The young man identified as Gabriel Mwase Mbili was found lying dead near Bua River with some visible wounds. ji

He hailed from Dzombe village in the area of Traditional Authority Khongoni in Lilongwe.

Mchinji Police Spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino said the deceased was living in Mchinji with Boniface Mzengo, 39, who adopted him in 2006

But on Tuesday the young man was reported missing.

And his body was found on Thursday lying near Bua River and was taken to Mchinji District Hospital mortuary where he was later identified by his guardian.

An autopsy conducted on Friday revealed that the cause of death is severe internal haemorrhage secondary to an assault.

Meanwhile the Police have asked anyone with information regarding the murder to share the information with them.