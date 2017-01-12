12 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:27 PM

Gaba recounts failing JCE

Malawi’s soccer sensation Frank Gabadinho Mhango has excavated past events to pick up an embarrassing experience, failing Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) in 2013.

Mhango who was by then playing for local giants Nyasa Bullets FC, failed JCE exams as a student at Chichiri secondary school.

Out of the eight subjects he sat for, he only impressed in Biology with a credit while the remaining 7 were a disaster as he failed all.

The news attracted media attention that his failure was made known to the public through different outlets.

While others laughed at him for being dull, others sympathised with him.

Today, the soccer star has shared the memory through Facebook, attaching a post made by Zodiak online dated 16th September, 2013.

He encourages people never to give up having not been successful in something.

“You can fail an exam, how to ride a bike, on how to get a partner, make it to an interview or even lose a business deal TODAY or NOW but you should know one thing, YOU HAVE NOT FAILED IN LIFE,” reads part of the post.

True to this, Gabadinho is now a successful football player for South Africa’s Premier Soccer League side, Bidvest Wits.

He is a regular for Malawi national football team, the Flames.

He is the first Malawian football player to have a clothing brand which he calls Gaba Wear.

His success story is inspirational to a lot of people in the country, even those who are not football zealots.