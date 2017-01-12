12 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:05 PM

Flames one place up in latest FIFA rankings

Despite not being active, the Flames of Malawi have moved one place up in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday morning.

The Malawi National football team is now on position 102 from position 103 despite not playing games.

The last time Malawi played a game was in September last year against Swaziland in the 2017 African Cup of Nations final qualification match in which the Flames won 1-nil.

Ever since, the Flames haven’t played any game but were able to make some positive movements on FIFA rankings.

Malawi plays China later this month as part of celebrations to officially open a 41 thousand seater Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The Flames will be led by Gerald Phiri who was named by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on temporary basis.

Senegal are Africa’s highest ranked team as they maintained their 33rd spot in world ranking and number one in Africa. Africa Cup of Nations defending champions Cote d’Ivoire also maintained their 34th position and are the second best team in Africa. In the world rankings, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Chile and Belgium, all maintained their number first, second, third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.