The news that Malawi High Court sitting in Mzuzu has ruled that Minister of Agriculture, Mr. George Chaponda, should be suspended pending outcome of the investigation into the maizegate scandal has been welcomed with jubilation. For ‘well-wishing’ Malawians, Chaponda’s ‘suspension’ is overdue and the courts must be patted on the back for making such a bold judgement!
It is for this that I would like to be counted as a not-so-well-wishing Malawian. I personally consider the ruling as a sign that the courts have overstepped their mandate and are sailing towards a dangerous precedence. Taking a treacherous path that will, in the end, only have the Courts smiling but the nation wailing.
The Constitution is very clear on who has the mandate to hire, fire and presumably suspend a minister.
Section 95 (2) of the Malawi Constitution clearly affirms that the President possess “the power to remove Ministers or Deputy Ministers from their posts” just as Section 94 gives him the mandate “to appoint Ministers or Deputy Ministers and to fill vacancies in the Cabinet.”
I am trying to come into terms with the section the Court has interpreted where they can rule to have a minister suspended.
The danger of letting this precedent be set is that it is the Constitution, the supreme law of the land, that we are trampling on; and the separation of power that is expected to be respected by all arms of the government.
We might be jubilant today, celebrating because it is Chaponda – a villain – whom the Courts have decided to punish. Tomorrow, it will be us on the sad end of the Courts’ wrath.
akuziwana amenewo kkkkk angatani nawonso apasidwe sus sitifuna zopusa ife
This is the spirit which kills Malawi
Oohooh! I think it’s high time now Malawians should stop fearing justice just because tommorrow it might be me. This is the which kills Malawi. If am under investigation whether it will be whosoever a way should be paved for proper investagnation. Anthu osakonda dziko lakwanu!
Enough is enough thats when Malawians got tired
Mwana Nkhoma no one is above the law.If you kill expect one day to be killed.Why should the courts be afraid of politicians who come and go.Justice has to be applied on all not looking at the status position region and the party he belongs to.Sin is sin never to be sugar coated.Mwana Mwa Nkhoma revisit your argument
Which Section the court used to suspend Dr Chaponda? Bwino Nazotu Izitu tsiku lina tizamva kuti mwapanga suspend leader of opposition
amusiye aone. kayende
DPP yili sorrounded ndi mbava zokhazokha zianthu zosakhutisidwa, zakupha, zopanda chisoni ndi anthu awo zoona azako akudandaula njala iwe ndikutengerapo mwayi kuti uzilemelerapo zachisoni
Nkhope yikuchita kuonetsa kuti ndichi mbavadi.
MY MAN MICHAEL USI MANGANYA IS HERE TO SAY : ALI NDI ABWIYAWO, REMAMBER : MBUYA WA TIMBUYA TONSE NDI MULUNGU, ANTO OWONA VONSE AND WILL DEAL WITH THEM, MULOWELERE AMBUYEEEE INUU !
Ife ngati nzika tili okondwa pa zomwe lachita court pa nkhani ya Chaponda,President ndi nduna zakezo asamatidyere masuku pamutu nkumadzilemeretsa eni akefe tikuvutika,well done the courts .
I think ndi zomwe amafuna coz pa Umunthu ndi momwe nkhaniyi yafika ekha akanapanga resign koma ai kakakaka…..SHAME!!
koma mubthu ameneyu mukuti ndimusogoleri ndithu? ayayayayaya!!! he is associated with many scandals and it seems he is also so cunning!!
The courts have Overstepped? what are u trying to say? who and what are you? Oh! so u wanted the courts to back Chaponda with such massive allegations of Theft? I think you are really Out of place!!
ndipofuna amumage ife amalawi tikuvutika kumudzi ndiye adzinya ndi munthu modzi basi pamodzi ndi mbaja lake.
Anthu umbava alibe nawo manyazi kobasi
ndiye akanangopanga resign okha abwanawo mpaka kufufuza kuthe kenako akanazawabwezerapo pampandopo!! koma kakakakaka anthu amadabwa nawo!!!
malawians with gates ayayayayaya
shud we allow and pay a blind eye to wrong doings by others for the fear that tomoro it might me us in d same situation? fallacious
Kikiki koma zitheka poti akulamula zikoli ndiyeyo,peter Ali pasi pa chaponda
Mphamvu ku anthu. M’modzi sangakanike millions of Malawians of good will. Kulephereka apa akuiyitana mob justice.
Kupita kunseu basi