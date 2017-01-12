By January 12, 2017

The news that Malawi High Court sitting in Mzuzu has ruled that Minister of Agriculture, Mr. George Chaponda, should be suspended pending outcome of the investigation into the maizegate scandal has been welcomed with jubilation. For ‘well-wishing’ Malawians, Chaponda’s ‘suspension’ is overdue and the courts must be patted on the back for making such a bold judgement!

George Chaponda

Suspended!

It is for this that I would like to be counted as a not-so-well-wishing Malawian. I personally consider the ruling as a sign that the courts have overstepped their mandate and are sailing towards a dangerous precedence. Taking a treacherous path that will, in the end, only have the Courts smiling but the nation wailing.

The Constitution is very clear on who has the mandate to hire, fire and presumably suspend a minister.

Section 95 (2) of the Malawi Constitution clearly affirms that the President possess “the power to remove Ministers or Deputy Ministers from their posts” just as Section 94 gives him the mandate “to appoint Ministers or Deputy Ministers and to fill vacancies in the Cabinet.”

I am trying to come into terms with the section the Court has interpreted where they can rule to have a minister suspended.

The danger of letting this precedent be set is that it  is the Constitution, the supreme law of the land, that we are trampling on; and the separation of power that is expected to be respected by all arms of the government.

We might be jubilant today, celebrating because it is Chaponda – a villain – whom the Courts have decided to punish. Tomorrow, it will be us on the sad end of the Courts’ wrath.




23 Comments

  1. alick kholopa says:
    12/01/2017 at 19:00

    akuziwana amenewo kkkkk angatani nawonso apasidwe sus sitifuna zopusa ife

    Reply
  2. Cornelius Chisambi says:
    12/01/2017 at 17:00

    This is the spirit which kills Malawi

    Reply
  3. Cornelius Chisambi says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:59

    Oohooh! I think it’s high time now Malawians should stop fearing justice just because tommorrow it might be me. This is the which kills Malawi. If am under investigation whether it will be whosoever a way should be paved for proper investagnation. Anthu osakonda dziko lakwanu!

    Reply
  4. Traffik Daire Symon says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:58

    Enough is enough thats when Malawians got tired

    Reply
  5. Bright Nkhwazi says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:56

    Mwana Nkhoma no one is above the law.If you kill expect one day to be killed.Why should the courts be afraid of politicians who come and go.Justice has to be applied on all not looking at the status position region and the party he belongs to.Sin is sin never to be sugar coated.Mwana Mwa Nkhoma revisit your argument

    Reply
  6. Massa Wilz Festus says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:55

    Which Section the court used to suspend Dr Chaponda? Bwino Nazotu Izitu tsiku lina tizamva kuti mwapanga suspend leader of opposition

    Reply
  7. Traffik Daire Symon says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:53

    Enough is enough thats when Malawians got tired

    Reply
  8. Kalinde Musitafa Elias says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:52

    amusiye aone. kayende

    Reply
  9. Vitumbiko Mapunda says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:51

    DPP yili sorrounded ndi mbava zokhazokha zianthu zosakhutisidwa, zakupha, zopanda chisoni ndi anthu awo zoona azako akudandaula njala iwe ndikutengerapo mwayi kuti uzilemelerapo zachisoni

    Reply
  10. Lennox Mwafulirwa says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:51

    Nkhope yikuchita kuonetsa kuti ndichi mbavadi.

    Reply
  11. Molson Wilson Mizeck says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:50

    MY MAN MICHAEL USI MANGANYA IS HERE TO SAY : ALI NDI ABWIYAWO, REMAMBER : MBUYA WA TIMBUYA TONSE NDI MULUNGU, ANTO OWONA VONSE AND WILL DEAL WITH THEM, MULOWELERE AMBUYEEEE INUU !

    Reply
  12. Shafie Z Banda says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:49

    Ife ngati nzika tili okondwa pa zomwe lachita court pa nkhani ya Chaponda,President ndi nduna zakezo asamatidyere masuku pamutu nkumadzilemeretsa eni akefe tikuvutika,well done the courts .

    Reply
  13. Rodrick Kapasule says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:46

    I think ndi zomwe amafuna coz pa Umunthu ndi momwe nkhaniyi yafika ekha akanapanga resign koma ai kakakaka…..SHAME!!

    Reply
  14. Fumukale Gondwe says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:44

    koma mubthu ameneyu mukuti ndimusogoleri ndithu? ayayayayaya!!! he is associated with many scandals and it seems he is also so cunning!!

    Reply
  15. Robins John Banda says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:43

    The courts have Overstepped? what are u trying to say? who and what are you? Oh! so u wanted the courts to back Chaponda with such massive allegations of Theft? I think you are really Out of place!!

    Reply
  16. David Damiton says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:42

    ndipofuna amumage ife amalawi tikuvutika kumudzi ndiye adzinya ndi munthu modzi basi pamodzi ndi mbaja lake.

    Reply
  17. Kaliba Ofatsa says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:42

    Anthu umbava alibe nawo manyazi kobasi

    Reply
  18. Fumukale Gondwe says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:40

    ndiye akanangopanga resign okha abwanawo mpaka kufufuza kuthe kenako akanazawabwezerapo pampandopo!! koma kakakakaka anthu amadabwa nawo!!!

    Reply
  19. Zemulax Mozay says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:40

    malawians with gates ayayayayaya

    Reply
  20. Phillip Human says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:40

    shud we allow and pay a blind eye to wrong doings by others for the fear that tomoro it might me us in d same situation? fallacious

    Reply
  21. Quesi Aubrey Chigwenembe says:
    12/01/2017 at 16:37

    Kikiki koma zitheka poti akulamula zikoli ndiyeyo,peter Ali pasi pa chaponda

    Reply

Leave a Comment