3 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:43 PM

Gaba first Malawian footballer to have clothing line

Malawi international striker Gabadinho Mhango has ventured into fashion as he now has his own clothing brand.

Mhango, whose brand’s products are bearing the label “Gaba”, is the first Malawian football player to run a clothing brand.

In an interview during the program ‘Made on Monday’ on Radio 2, Mhango disclosed that cups and T-shirts with the label Gaba are on the market.

“We are having plans to introduce more designs, not only cups and T-shirts, more products are coming and currently we are making. The products are found at Kaunjika shop in Pacific Mall and Devorarge shop in Blantyre,” he said.

Mhango who comes from Rumphi and is now in South Africa where he plays for Bidvest Wits in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) further said plans are underway to send some products to the northern region since people in the region are proud of him and his achievements.

The Bidvest Wits striker also disclosed that he is planning to launch a website.

Other African players who have own brands include former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o, South African footballer Teko Modise and Ghanaian Asamoah Gyan.