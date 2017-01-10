10 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:08 AM

BT residents angry over Chalamanda downfall

Residents of the commercial city of Blantyre have reacted to the outcome of yesterday’s mayoral elections that saw Noel Chalamanda exiting the office of the mayor of the city and paving way for his deputy Wild Ndipo.

Chalamanda’s defeat has sparked speculations if the election was really fair. The social media reactions have also revealed people seemingly forget Ndipo was Chalamanda deputy.

Others have argued that the pace set by Chalamanda could mean that Ndipo will have a tall order in his office.

One of the country’s top poet Robert Chiwamba wrote on his Facebook wall that Chalamanda’s downfall is really reflecting how his recent poem of ‘Anatilodzadi ndi Mfiti’ was composed.

Before the elections Chiwamba asked Malawians particularly those living in Blantyre to leave away politics and re -elect Chalamanda as Blantyre as mayor who according to him has dressed the commercial city.

Malawians also painted Chalamanda’s downfall as a mere foul play through politics regarding on how this outgoing mayor was performing his duties for the people of Blantyre.

In his Facebook comment on our website, Joe Nakaliseven wrote ‘’This is cruel! Change the voting system, people should choose the Mayor, because ndi anthu amene amaona zi ntchito zimene wagwira!!! For Blantyre people will remember Chalamanda .’’

Geoffrey Issa wrote “Don’t worry Mr chalamanda u have left a tall order for the one who succeed u to match the work u have done, Iam proud of your works u have showed us that politics z not the only yard stick to measure one’s capabilities, if thieves gang up to execute their plans its rarely possible to stop them, you stand tall among the so called politicians who only think of stealing when ushered into these offices.”

Chalamanda thanked people of Blantyre after his defeat for giving him a opportunity to lead them and wished the new mayor all the best in tenure of office.

Four candidates namely Chalamanda (2 votes), Ndipo (17 votes), Louis Ngalande (3 votes) and George Chipwete (8 votes) contested for the position of Mayor.

In the elections for deputy mayor, Joseph Makwinja emerged victorious after beating Gertrude Chirambo, Peter Kajiya, Stanley Banda and Songwe Kawaye.

Former deputy mayor Kajiya got 6 votes, Stanley Banda got 3 votes, and Kawaye amassed 3 votes while Chirambo and Makwinja were tied at 9 votes but after a runoff Makwinja emerged winner with 17 votes beating Chirambo’s 14.