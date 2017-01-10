10 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:01 AM

Churches to pray for Malawi for 21 days

The Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) has organised prayers in the wake of economic problems rocking the nation.

Dubbed “the 21 days of prayers for healing our nation”, the prayers started yesterday and are being conducted under the theme, God heal our nation.

The prayers will be concluded on 29th January.

In a statement released by EAM, the religious body has stressed the need for divine intervention if the country’s economy is to revamp.

In this light all Malawians are being advised to take part in the prayers. “It is undeniable fact that our country is facing serious socioeconomic challenges which have significantly affected public service delivery and hence negatively affecting the country’s democratic and economic growth,” reads part of the statement”.

The umbrella body has cited challenges which have left the nation in this pathetic state. It argues that sin is the mother of all these problems thus the need to purify the nation through prayers.

“The Cashgate, Tractorgate, Maizegate, and all other gates that may have happened or are happening behind the public eye, for example, are tragedies that call for serious holistic sober reflections – spiritual, political, social and economic – on the current state of our nation in view of our national development aspirations.”

Malawi is being likened to a rebellious sinful nation foretold by Prophet Isaiah, in Isaiah 1: 1-6. A nation that has befriended the devil making it hard to do things the right way especially on part of those in leadership roles.

These prayers shall be centred on 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, who are called by my Name, humble themselves and pray and repent of their sins, I will hear from heaven and heal their nation.” Those who can fast are encouraged to do so during this period.