10 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:15 AM

The DPP and its hatred for Progressives: the case of Blantyre Mayoral polls

It is an open secret that Vice President Saulos Chilima is not a favourite of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Instead the party has embraced George Chaponda whose ministry is rocked under a corruption allegation.

In Chaponda, the DPP sees a possible Peter Mutharika successor. This is despite Chaponda’s no record of achievement, his untamed temper and the corruption his ministries have been involved in lately.

While on the other hand Chilima seems to be a Progressive, Chaponda is a force of the dark. Surprisingly, the DPP has opted to align with Chaponda. The person under whose watch a corruption unfolded in the country’s foreign missions.

Chilima speaks truth to the DPP and his recent true message heralded his fall from grace: the President stripped him off the powers of presiding over the useless reforms. In the place of Chilima, a renowned punctual and truthful speaking individual, there has come Peter Mutharika, arguably Malawi’s most uninspiring leader. Worse than even Joyce Banda.

If it were another party, it could have been a surprise but coming from the DPP, those of us who know it enough know that it is the very foundation of the party to hate and dislike progressive people.

Lest we forget, not long ago there was a hardworking minister from Thyolo. Allan Chiyembekeza was his name.

Chiyembekeza was not just truthful but he was also a hardworking minister. Those of us who had the opportunity to interact with him can attest.

Despite all his hardwork, however, the DPP using the puppet it has in Peter Mutharika chopped him for no explanation. Instead it maintained the thieving Chaponda, the useless Kaliati and the gossiping Nankhumwa; as if such individuals can represent anything progressive.

In its loath for Progressives, the DPP decided to crack a whip on the Blantyre mayor, Noel Chalamanda, in the mayoral polls.

While it is very true that Chalamanda has not transformed Blantyre to, say, Kigali, it is also true that of all the mayors that 2014 elections gave us, it is only Chalamanda who performed or showed the willingness of performing.

It was Chalamanda who initiated the idea of institutions adopting roundabouts so that they resemble a place in a city. It was Chalamanda who finally established to Malawians that they could afford to fund lights in their own streets. It was Chalamanda who took the bold, yet unfulfilled step, of promising to take down ugly buildings in our cities. It was Chalamanda who reintroduced the Mayor’s trophy, a boost to sports and of course an engagement of the youth. It was Chalamanda who was ready to bring sanity to the cities by dragging the noise polluters to court so they could be evicted from our homes.

Chalamanda was not a saint nor was he anywhere near being an accomplished achiever but you only need to look at Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu to appreciate the courage of the short man.

It therefore came as a surprise to hear that at the mayoral polls in Blantyre, the DPP councillors had decided to evict Chalamanda of his Mayoral residence and opt for his deputy, Wild Ndipo.

While I am not familiar with the guy with the funny name, Wild, I am not sure that he has done anything worth of him to unseat Chalamanda. The only qualification I see in him is that he is a darling of the DPP, a party that detests progressives yet embrace thugs and corrupt thieves.

I might be wrong about my thoughts on Wild but so far there is no ward in Blantyre that boasts of weird developments and that ward has Wild as its Councillor. Where then did these DPP Councillors who appear to have strategically connived against Chalamanda get the knowledge that Chalamanda has failed and only some guy from the wild can rescue us?