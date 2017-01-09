9 January 2017 Last updated at: 1:04 PM

BREAKING: Chalamanda loses seat as Blantyre Mayor to Wild Ndipo

Former deputy Mayor Wild Ndipo has defeated Noel Chalamanda to claim the seat in a poll held today.

Chalamanda got 2 votes while Ndipo got 17 votes and other contestants Lous Ngalanda got 3 votes with George Chipwete getting 8 votes.

Our reporter, Victoria Milanzi who is at the poll centre at Civic Centre in Blantyre says there was a tie for the post of deputy mayor between Joseph Makwinja and Gertrude Chirambo.

In the end Makwinja became victorious claiming 16 votes against Chirambo’s 14.

WE HAVE MORE REACTIONS TO COME.