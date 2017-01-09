9 January 2017 Last updated at: 1:04 PM
BREAKING: Chalamanda loses seat as Blantyre Mayor to Wild Ndipo
Former deputy Mayor Wild Ndipo has defeated Noel Chalamanda to claim the seat in a poll held today.
Chalamanda got 2 votes while Ndipo got 17 votes and other contestants Lous Ngalanda got 3 votes with George Chipwete getting 8 votes.
Our reporter, Victoria Milanzi who is at the poll centre at Civic Centre in Blantyre says there was a tie for the post of deputy mayor between Joseph Makwinja and Gertrude Chirambo.
In the end Makwinja became victorious claiming 16 votes against Chirambo’s 14.
WE HAVE MORE REACTIONS TO COME.
km wayesesa mbali yak posamal BT bol winay asakhal mbava
Timawerengera inu,,, anyway that’s life, komanso mamuna mnzako pa chulu
whaaaaaaaaaaaaat
Akanayimila dpp akanawina
Anawina Bwanji Poyamba Ali Indendepent?
Really?
Malawi inazolowera athu a corruption mxiem, chalamanda anaisitha town uyu but corruption that’s the way afuna muthu oti azigawana naye ndrama Malawi at 53
Zakhala Bo.coz I heard chalamanda is cruel
Shame,, zosamukhalatu
Wow change that’s wat we need
ohh my God