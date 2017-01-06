6 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:54 AM

Board summons Admarc management over Zambia- Malawi maize saga

The newly appointed board of Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) has summoned management of the parastatal to give an explanation on the allegations of dubious transactions made in Zambia while procuring maize.

The meeting is scheduled for today, Malawi24 understands.

Admarc board chairperson James Masumbu said the board wants to have knowledge on the transactions that were made in the process of purchasing the staple grains.

“We have an extraordinary board meeting at 9am and we expect the management to give full facts relating to the issue” said Masumbu.

Local media reports have alleged that there were suspicious transaction that Admarc made with Zambia in buying maize in a country.

According to reports Malawi has lost huge sums of money through involvement of middle men in buying maize from Zambia.

The development has since been a matter of concern from the public as people demand truth of the matter.

President Peter Mutharika was moved to appoint new board members for Admarc and most of all a Commission of Inquiry into the matter.