6 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:42 AM

Man arrested for killing impalas

Police in Machinga district have arrested a 23 year-old man for killing three impala antelopes at Liwonde National Park.

The suspect has been identified as Jonasi Sada.

According to Machinga police spokesperson Davie Sulumba, on Thursday police officers received information that Sada and his friend who is currently at large were selling game meat in Kaudzu village in the district.

Police officers and park assistants from Liwonde National Park rushed to the area and managed to arrest the suspect. They also seized three Impalas and three muzzle loader rifles.

According to Sulumba, the muzzle loaders were buried in an uncompleted house few metres away from the house of Sada’s friend.

The suspect will soon be brought to book to answer charges of illegal entry into protected area, conveying weapons in protected area, and killing protected species which are contrary to sections 32, 33, and 35 of National Park and Wildlife Act as well as illegal possession of firearms contrary to section 12 of Fire Arm Act.

Sada comes from Sadamwana Village, Traditional Authority Phambala in Ntcheu district.

His arrest has come a few days after three other men were also arrested for killing Kudu Antelope valued at 2.5 million kwacha.