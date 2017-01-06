6 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:43 AM

Chilima’s romance with the DPP seemingly over

Days after he asked Malawians to stop handclapping for politicians, Vice President Saulos Chilima is reportedly not in good books with some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leaders.

Sources have told Malawi24 that Chilima’s remarks have not been received with a blessing by party officials who feel the remarks are seemingly undermining the party’s leadership.

The authorities within the ruling party fear Chilima could halt the respect the DPP faithful have for the party’s leadership including President Peter Mutharika.

While the remarks have seen Chilima being branded a ‘hypocrite’ by some quarters of the society, others however feel he has hit the road calling for people to change their mindset of bowing down and ‘smiling’ to everything uttered by politicians and in turn failing to take them to task when they fail their duties.

At the moment, Chilima has been taken out as champion for the Public Service Reform Commission (PSRC).

The duties have thus far been reverted to the Office of President and Cabinet.

This is not the first time Chilima has made sentiments that have stirred debate in the party.

In December 2015, he hit headlines after he publicly warned his boss on people around him, which he labeled as ‘snakes’ at a rally in Ndirande, Blantyre in 2015.

“Mr President, njoka saweta (snakes cannot be reared)…ena anayesera kuweta zawo koma ma peto ake anawadyera mwana (some tried to rear a python but it ended up killing their child). Those joining us should just come to help build the nation. But if you start confusing matters the situation won’t be alright,” said Chilima.

After this it was reported that some top officials in the party went angry and said Chilima was swiftly becoming a thorn in the fresh for them.

However, in March last year, Mutharika shrugged off the claims that there were heightened disagreements between him and Chilima.