3 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:28 PM

NRC students hit hard

A decision by Natural Resources College (NRC) administration has left some students in tears with only three days left before the institution goes on break.

A source who confided in Malawi24 on condition of anonymity revealed that some students are not being allowed to sit for exams despite registering for the current semester.

The exams which started Monday morning will be finished on Friday, 6th January.

The administration is said to have based its decision on registration by students. This means all those who registered late are not eligible to write the tests though they were attending classes faithfully and writing continuous assessments.

“The college has even gotten to a point where even if you meet the requirements, they tell you to withdraw that is and come back in 2018,” revealed the source.

In the meantime students are on the verge of obtaining an injunction against the college. Should the judicial process end in their favour, all the affected students will be allowed to write the exams.

NRC is a constituent college of the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR). Last year it was closed due demonstrations against fees hike.