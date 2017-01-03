3 January 2017 Last updated at: 4:14 PM

Heavy rains render road impassable

The ongoing heavy rains in parts of Malawi have caused a major traffic snarl the M1 road around Phwezi and Mchenga coal mine in Rumphi district.

Trending social media images hows how pathetic the situation is.

Some motorists blame the road’s poor drainage system and have since called upon the county government to address the problem.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE IMAGES.

Recently, the Department of of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) said up to 3159 families have been affected by heavy rains and storm that have struck Malawi this rainy season