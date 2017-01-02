2 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:11 AM

Mutharika ushers in new Admarc, Unima board members

Amid crises that have rocked the two statutory institutions in Malawi, President Peter Mutharika has appointed new board members for University of Malawi (UNIMA) and Admarc.

The appointments has seen James Masumbu being the chairperson of board of directors at Admarc with Stain Singo, Paramount Chief Gomani, Jafali Mussa, Chancy Gondwe, Milward Nyangulu and Umderanji Mbandambanda as members. They are to work together with Secretary for Agriculture and Water Development, Secretary to the Treasury and Comptroller of Statutory Corporations (Coopted) as other members.

While Professor Jack Wilima is to lead the UNIMA board as chairperson with Dr. George Patridge and Justice Duncan Tambala together with two members to be appointed by the University Council, Principals of the four constituent colleges of UNIMA, four members appointed by the Senate, two members appointed by UNIMA’s students council, Vice Chancellor of UNIMA, Secretary for Education, Science and Technology, Secretary­ to the Treasury, Secretary for Human Resources Management and Development (coopted) and Comptroller of Statutory Corporations (coopted) to be members.

In a statement, Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara said the appointments are with effect from 1st January, 2017.

The appointments follow the controversial fees saga at UNIMA as Polytechnic remains closed after students vowed not to pay the hiked fees.

The new board members at Admarc are to deal with maize saga that has since attracted public attention as people want to know how the transactions were made by Admarc when it bought maize from Zambia in a move to stock reserves.