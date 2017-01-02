2 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:18 AM

Heavy rains disrupts New Year’s celebrations in Karonga

Scores of people in Karonga district failed to celebrate on New Year’s Eve following heavy rains that destroyed their houses and property.

The heavy rains which hit Chilumba in the district in the wee hours of Sunday were accompanied by strong winds which blew off roofs of houses and fell trees in its wake.

Speaking in a telephone interview with Malawi24 from Karonga on Sunday, one of the people who witnessed the incident revealed that most of the residents’ household property has been destroyed by the rains.

The source said the destruction of houses in the area has happened at a bad time as the area has no grasses which people can use to thatch their houses and parents are budgeting for school fees and associated materials.

“The people here are really stranded right now, I don’t know where and how to start,” said the source.

The district disaster officer could not be reached for comment as we went to press.

Meanwhile, the community is calling for help from government and other well-wishers.