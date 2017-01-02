2 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:15 AM

Mayor Chalamanda gets the praise as polls near

One of the country’s political experts has piled praise on Blantyre city Mayor, Noel Chalamanda for what she terms as a job well done during his two years term on position.

This comes as days draw near for the elections of new Mayors in three major city councils of Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre on 9th January 2017.

According to the expert, Emily Kamanga, Chalamanda has beaten all other mayors and said he has shown that he had a plan and wishes the commercial city well.

“Some of the mayors seems to have performed very well like the Blantyre mayor, he is the only one who has done better during his term. It seems he had a plan when he got himself on that position but the other mayors i don’t think they have done much. He has done better in all the areas, you can agree with me that he is looking after the city by making sure that it is always clean and making sure that buildings being raised in the city are of high standard” said Kamanga.

Reports reaching this publication indicates that six candidates including the current mayor Noel Chalamanda have expressed interest to contest for the position in the commercial city of Blantyre in the coming polls.

Meanwhile, BCC Facebook page has posted an update on the polls.

“Blantyre City Council, like any other City Council in the country, will be holding Mayoral elections in January. Blantyre City Council will hold its elections on 9th January 2017. Only elected Councillors are eligible to contest. But voters include Eight Members of Parliament who are Council Members,” reads in part the statement.

According to information at hand, Chalamanda faces competition from about five contestants including his deputy Wild Ndipo who represents Chigumula Ward.

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development said through spokesperson Mulhabase Mughogho that there will be no elections at the Zomba City Council since Mayor, Melia Likoswe, is yet to exhaust her two and half year term of office.

Meanwhile, the Malawi local government association (Maga) has proposed the increase tenure for mayors from two and half years to five years.

Maga president Samson Chazila said the two and half year term is not enough for Mayors to develop their cities and has said this has also contributed much to wrangles in the country’s councils.