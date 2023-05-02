Man arrested over theft of K2.5 million

Police in Blantyre have arrested Paul James aged 21 after he was found with a cellphone which was stolen together with K2.5 million cash.

According to Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza, Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station, on 23 April, 2023 Police received a report that a group of armed criminals invaded a house and stole money amounting to K2,500,000 (Two million and five hundred thousand kwacha) plus some other items incuding a Cellphone.

Following the report, Police in Blantyre instituted investigations and on 30 April, 2023, they managed to apprehend the suspect after he was found in possession of the cellphone Techno Pop 2.

When asked, the suspect revealed that he was among the criminals who stole the money and he revealed names of his friends who were with him during the commission of the offence.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to arrest the remaining suspects and recover the other missing items.

The suspect Paul James comes from Kanduku Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kanduku in Mwanza District.

He will appear before the court of law to answer the charge accordingly.

