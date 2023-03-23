Zomba CSO Network donates items to survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy

Zomba CSO Network has donated 200 cartons of noodles, flour, sugar, salt, clothes, shoes, water guard, plastic cups and plates to victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy at Rompwa Anglican Church camp at Senior Chief Chikowi’s area.

Speaking during the donation, chairperson of Zomba CSO Network, Nicholas Mwisama called on organisations and individuals of goodwill to assist the victims in far to reach areas with various relief items saying they also deserve humanitarian assistance.

He added that CSOs’ work compliment government efforts in development as such the CSOs have obligation to assist people in dire need.

Mwisama also urged community level civil protection committees and camp management committees to ensure that the donated relief go to deserving people.

Area Development Committee chairperson for Senior Chief Chikowi’s area, Gevasi Jussa, disclosed that 4,414 households have been affected in the area and five people have since died in the area due to effects of the cyclone.

He said many people are in need of maize flour, blankets, kitchen utensils such as pails, cups and plates.

One of the recipients of the CSO network donation, Felistas Raphael, expressed appreciation over the relief items.

She said most people at the camp slept on empty stomachs after the stormy rains washed away their food.