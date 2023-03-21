Man kills fellow chips seller over firewood

Police in Mangochi District have arrested Frank Nasangwe aged 22 who is suspected to have stabbed to death his fellow street food seller, Afick Peter aged 30 at Admarc Market over a piece of firewood.

According to police findings, the two were doing a chips frying business at the said market.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said Peter on the said night took a piece of firewood from the Nasangwe’s fire without his consent a thing which annoyed him.

She added that the two picked a quarrel and in the heat of exchanging words, the suspect produced a knife and stabbed Peter on the chest that he collapsed instantly.

“The matter was reported at Mangochi Police Station the same night and a patrol team rushed to the place where Peter was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood,” she said.

The team took him to Mangochi District Hospital where he died upon arrival due to internal bleeding.

According to statistics, from January 2023 up to date, this is the ninth case of murder to have been registered compared to eight cases which the station recorded during the same period in 2022.

Meanwhile, Nasangwe has been charged with murder which contravenes section 209 of the Penal Code. He will appear before court after completion of paperwork.

The suspect hails from Mkwaila Village, Traditional Authority Kalembo in Balaka.

