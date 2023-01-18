Zomba High Court Judge appeals to journalists to write accurate stories

High Court Judge, Justice Zione Ntaba, has appealed to the journalists to write well researched and balanced stories to ensure that the society is well informed.

The Zomba High Court Judge made the appeal on Monday during Zomba Press Club annual general meeting.

Justice Ntaba who was guest of honour at the AGM said the media has a great responsibility of informing and educating the public such that the media should avoid sensetionalism that has potential of creating tension and unrest among people.

“Every profession has ethics and I am sure there are media ethics in journalism as such there is no need to go against the ethics by writing hearsays and sensational stories,” the Zomba High Court Judge added.

Ntaba (L) with Linzie

She, however, hailed working relationship between the media and judiciary such that she pledged to organise media orientation on how the media should write court stories.

Justice Ntaba said there was need for media orientation because there are some terminologies that are used incorrectly while others are not supposed to be used.

Civil Society Organisation (CSO) network, Chairperson, Sammy Aaron also hailed Zomba Press Club for being an organised group of media practitioners that has has worked well with the CSOs in Zomba.

He said he will encourage CSO in the district to work with the media in Zomba so that the public should be aware of what the CSOs were doing in Zomba.

President of Zomba Press Club. Titus Linzie appealed to the CSOs, Ministries, Departments and Agencies to employ some journalists saying many are not on permanent jobs.

Linzie also commended the police in Zomba for good working relations with the media in the district in 2022, observing that no media personnel was mishandled by the law enforcers.

Linzie, however, blamed Zomba City Council for breaching Access to Information Act saying the council holds a lot of information to the media.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Eastern Region, Kelvin Mulezo, Deputy Zomba City Mayor, Councillor Monira Bakali, representative of Southern Region Water Board, Cromwell Mhango and veteran media practitioner, Brian Ligomeka attended the Zomba Press Club AGM.

